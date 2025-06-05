During the war, Ukrainian business leaders and owners have to make decisions every day in the face of economic instability, limited forecasting, and emotional stress. This is not a short-term crisis, but a sustainable context that creates new requirements for leadership. Leadership effectiveness in such an environment requires new approaches and rethinking of management priorities.

According to a study by Gradus Research, the level of stress among Ukrainians is about 90%. Therefore, maintaining personal resources has become part of managerial responsibility, as the physical and psycho-emotional state of a leader directly affects the quality of decisions, the dynamics of reactions, and the atmosphere in the team.

How do you keep your energy up when circumstances beyond your control are constantly changing and risks are increasing? How do you support yourself to remain a support for others? The answers to these questions lie in daily decisions, a state of mindfulness, and practices that help maintain concentration, resilience, and inner peace.

Managing one's own condition as part of the management function

Maintaining efficiency is impossible without regular work with your own psycho-emotional state. My state as a leader directly affects the quality of decisions, the pace of reactions and the atmosphere in the team. Exhaustion increases the likelihood of mistakes, loss of focus, and anxiety.