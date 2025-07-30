Without an open dialog between business and government, there will be no capacity growth, no new investments, and no integration with Europe

Ukraine's energy sector is going through the most profound challenges and transformations since independence.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, energy has become not only a target for attacks, but also a critical foundation for economic and humanitarian resilience.

That is why the restoration of the industry is not just a technical or financial issue. It is a strategic choice that affects the future of the country.

Trials that changed the rules

Air strikes have forced the entire energy system to operate under constant threat. Operator teams, contractors, and technicians are working as one to locate and repair damage and restore critical infrastructure.

Read also New Energy of Ukraine: Signals we cannot ignore

Thanks to the development of emergency procedures, automation, creation of local repair bases and support from international partners, we managed not only to maintain the system but also to lay the foundations for a new flexible architecture.

This resilience is shaping new management approaches – where each participant has a clear area of responsibility, and the state and business work as partners.

From a centralized model to decentralization

The development of distributed generation is becoming a key strategic direction. One of the latest examples is Odesa, where six cogeneration plants are being installed thanks to close cooperation between donors and local governments.

Four of them have already been delivered and are being put into operation. Upon completion, the cogeneration units will provide electricity and heat to 1,000,000 residents even in blackout conditions.

Such decisions are no longer an exception, but a trend that covers industrial zones, communities, and agricultural enterprises.

At the same time, the role of storage systems, hybrid solutions, and local load management is growing – something that seemed like a distant future just a few years ago. And today it has become a common technical necessity.

Unlock to continue reading To read this article, subscribe to LIGA PRO Already have LIGA PRO? Log In

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors