Ukrainian M&A market is recovering: why Due Diligence is a chance, not a fear for business
Recently, we have seen a cautious but steady recovery in M&A activity in Ukraine. Despite all the challenges, sustainable and innovative businesses are becoming attractive targets for investors. However, when it comes to selling, many owners are intimidated by the Due Diligence (DD) procedure, a comprehensive check that is often perceived as an "audit under a microscope.".
During the course of conducting a large number of inspections, we have become convinced: Due Diligence is not a threat, but a powerful tool for maximizing the value of your business.
M&A: How due diligence works
Due Diligence is a comprehensive assessment of the target company's financial, legal, tax, and operational status. Its purpose is simple: to confirm the value of assets, identify hidden risks and opportunities that will affect the final price of the transaction.
Comments (0)