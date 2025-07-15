Development is now a market for life scenarios and the ability to adapt new housing to them

A market where costs have risen by a third is no longer about quick profits.

Either you invest in something that won't get cheaper because it can't. Or you don't invest at all.

Therefore, post-war real estate is not about square meters, but about limited supply, product stability and the logic of long-term ownership.

That's where the profit will be. But not for everyone.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors