Before the opening of the land market for legal entities on January 1, 2024, some experts and market participants expressed fears that large players would "buy up all the land" and small farmers would be deprived of the opportunity to expand their land bank.

Today, when more than 16 months have passed since the launch of the second stage of the land reform, we can confidently say that these fears have not been realized, and there is no excessive concentration in the agricultural land market.