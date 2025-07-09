Opinion
Women hold the economy together. What is WE Finance Code and why does Ukraine need it?
Maryna Saprykina
head of the Center Rozvitok KSV, founder of the women's business movement U&WE HUB: Women Are Restoring Ukraine
During the war, Ukrainian women did not just adapt to the challenges. They have become the ones who are holding the economy together, starting businesses, saving jobs, and investing in their communities. But despite the growing female presence in entrepreneurship, the financial landscape for women is still unequal .
According to Opendatabot, in 2024, more than 50% of sole proprietors in Ukraine will be women. However, only 5-7% of Ukrainian banks' loan portfolios are aimed at women's businesses. Research shows that women are twice as likely to apply for financing, and often get rejected. The reasons vary: lack of collateral, uneven income, discrimination. But the result is the same: a structural financial gap .
Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors