During the war, Ukrainian women did not just adapt to the challenges. They have become the ones who are holding the economy together, starting businesses, saving jobs, and investing in their communities. But despite the growing female presence in entrepreneurship, the financial landscape for women is still unequal .

According to Opendatabot, in 2024, more than 50% of sole proprietors in Ukraine will be women. However, only 5-7% of Ukrainian banks' loan portfolios are aimed at women's businesses. Research shows that women are twice as likely to apply for financing, and often get rejected. The reasons vary: lack of collateral, uneven income, discrimination. But the result is the same: a structural financial gap .