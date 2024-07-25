Private homes and apartment buildings suffered the most from Russian strikes

As of February 2024, the number of damaged structures in Ukraine exceeded 215,000, according to regional military administrations, which provided these figures in response to LIGA.net's inquiries.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Ukraine's eastern and southern regions, where the fiercest battles took place, suffered the most. In Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, over 44,000 structures were destroyed in each. They are followed by Kyiv, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Since February 24, 2022, Russians have destroyed or damaged over 143,000 private homes and 23,000 apartment buildings — more than 75% of all structures. Russians are also systematically destroying social infrastructure, especially educational institutions, hospitals, factories, and housing and communal facilities, which number in the thousands.

As of February 2024, the World Bank estimates that Ukraine needs almost $500 billion for reconstruction.



Read also: Rebuilding Ukraine could cost $500 billion as experts tally repairs