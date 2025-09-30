"You will definitely have to pay for housing, if it's not a dilapidated shed. Prices sometimes go through the roof – for example, I saw a house for 50,000 UAH per month," says LIGA.net andriy, a soldier. The argument of the owners is simple: "Well, there will be ten of you living there, so if you chip in 5,000 each, you'll be fine."

And the soldiers are even happy about this, because civilians are often afraid to rent their homes to the military.

Andriy and his comrades are heading towards Kramatorsk. For security reasons, he speaks anonymously about his accommodation. He says that it is enough to express dissatisfaction with the fact that he has to pay for housing out of his own pocket, and "punishment will not be long in coming." But it is a fact that "the military are being profited from," he is indignant.

Ihor Lutsenko, an aerial reconnaissance officer, can speak out because of his publicity, but most military personnel remain silent. In fact, it was he who was one of the first to raise this issue in Facebook: "The prices for houses and apartments... cannot be compared to any elite region of Ukraine: not to mention Lviv and Kyiv! They ask for 20, 30, 40 thousand hryvnias for an ordinary village house where no one has lived (probably disgusted) for years."

"It would be interesting to conduct a sociological survey among 300-400 thousand military: how they found housing and how they pay for it," says LIGA.net Lutsenko.



How much does housing cost in frontline cities and how to fix it – an analysis.