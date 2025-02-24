For almost 11 years of war, three of which have been full-scale, Russia has not been able to fully occupy any Ukrainian oblast.

Instead, Ukrainian defenders continue to perform miracles, holding back the enemy and carrying out operations that are strategically important for the country's defense. Each of them proves that there is always a chance to turn the tide in Ukraine’s favor.

LIGA.net has collected the most significant battles that have influenced the course of hostilities in this war.

Battle for Kyiv

The key battle won was the Battle of Kyiv. Contrary to its plans to quickly break through to the Ukrainian capital and capture it, Russia suffered significant losses on the outskirts of Kyiv.

The Russians started crossing the border at midnight on February 24, a Defense Intelligence officer with the pseudonym Philosopher, who was later named the coordinator of the DIU's defense of the capital in the Bucha-Irpin-Hostomel direction, told LIGA.net. It was there that the situation was most critical as on the other side, the Russians could not get so close to Kyiv.