US President Donald Trump had a long phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

on May 19

It lasted more than two hours. Before and after – Trump spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as some European leaders.

Before – to consult about the topic of conversation. After – to inform about the result. Later, Zelensky said: the second conversation was "different" and lasted about an hour, reports correspondent LIGA.net .

In fact, this call was another attempt by Putin to play with Trump, says LIGA.net Artur Koldomasov, an expert on US politics, a nonresident fellow at the Center for Global Governance (Brussels).

However, there are still several fundamental changes in the situation. First, Ukraine and the United States have established the right type of contact and coordination of positions, says LIGA.net North America Program Manager at Ukrainian Prism Oleksandr Kraev.

Secondly, a new favorable negotiator has emerged in the ceasefire issue – the Vatican.

What did Trump agree with Putin on and what impact will this conversation have on the further course of events – we explain in brief.