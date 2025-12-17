Analysis
Are elections possible in time of war? Explaining to Trump on the fingers
Mariam Ohannysian
Special correspondent, LIGA.net
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to hold elections in Ukraine even under martial law. He has already instructed his MPs to prepare amendments to the law.
The American president demands to hold these elections Donald Trump, to Vladimir Putin could have negotiated with the next president. LIGA.net asked the MPs whether they were really preparing for the elections and what they were doing to do so.
