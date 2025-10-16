President's Office creates a situation where the elected mayor of Odesa Gennady Trukhanov will no longer be able to remain in office. According to the law, his powers should have been transferred to the secretary of the city council, Ihor Koval.

But the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already appointed Serhiy Lysak, the former head of the Dnipro MVA, as the head of the newly created Odesa MVA. This means that Odesa may find itself at the center of a political conflict. As it happened in Chernihiv.

"Part of the team left Trukhanov, but there are still people in the city council who are very loyal to him personally. This is bad. You can't replace them quickly. They can sabotage the work," says LIGA.net valeriy Bolgan, editor-in-chief of the Odesa-based media outlet Intent.

We will analyze what happened in Chernihiv almost three years ago and how it is being transferred to Odesa.