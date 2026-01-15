In brief
Britain plans to send Russian money from the shadow fleet to Ukraine – how it will work
Ihor Tymots
correspondent of LIGA.net
London is preparing an unprecedented move: oil confiscated from a Russian tanker shadow fleet can be turned into a direct source of funding for Ukraine's defense. This is not just about an economic blow to the Kremlin, but also about a new model where illegal Russian petrodollars will work against Russia.
British The Times describes how this scheme will work. LIGA.net retells briefly.
