Administration Donald Trump considers sale To Ukraine Tomahawk missiles in order to force Vladimir Putin to actually sit down at the negotiating table. According to some estimates, the United States has over 4,000 of these missiles in its arsenal, but they have been using them quite intensively since 2024. The number they are willing to transfer to Ukraine varies.

British publication The Financial Times explains what it is these missiles and how they can influence the course of the war. LIGA.net retells the article briefly.