Judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine receive some of the highest salaries in the public sector – an average of 4 million hryvnias per year each.

But now the Constitutional Court is actually paralyzed . The last plenary session of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine took place in early December 2024. After that, the terms of office of three judges expired, and there is still no replacement. Without the expertise of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, the President, the Verkhovna Rada, and the Cabinet of Ministers have virtually free rein.

"This is an undermining of trust on the part of world partners. The Constitutional Court of Ukraine is the foundation of foundations. The very fact of the inactive Constitutional Court leads to negative conclusions about the state," constitutional law expert Anton Chirkin tells LIGA.net .

The President of Ukraine is not the guarantor of the Constitution, reminds LIGA.net of Viktor Shyshkin, a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine in 2006-2015: "He is the guarantor of compliance with the Constitution, but this is not the same thing. The guarantor of the Constitution is the Constitutional Court of Ukraine."

But now the court is inactive. So is this instance, which costs the state a considerable amount, necessary? The answer: definitely yes. Let's explain why.