The new Prosecutor General of Ukraine is likely to be Ruslan Kravchenko , who has headed the State Tax Service since December last year. The corresponding submission was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on June 16 from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The Verkhovna Rada will consider this submission at one of the nearest plenary sessions," said Parliament Speaker Ruslana Stefanchuk .

For eight months in a row – since October 29, 2024, when the parliament supported the resignation of Andriy Kostin by 255 votes after the scandal with fake disabilities of prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region – Ukraine has not had a Prosecutor General.

Now the deputies must decide who will occupy a key position in the Ukrainian justice system: a person whose powers are legally controversial – or a candidate who causes an ambiguous reaction in the public sector and among politicians.

