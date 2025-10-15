The "Azov," "Khartiya," and "Third Assault" corps are examples of Ukraine's extraordinary capacity for self-organization and how business skills can be applied to the armed forces. writes the British publication The Economist.

Each of these corps has more than 20,000 soldiers. Each has cult status among the public. Each can also become a springboard for a post-war political career.

The Economist describes the secrets of success of three of the best, in the publication's opinion, armed units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. LIGA.net rephrases the key points of the article briefly.