The war is constantly changing the geography of Ukraine. Nowhere is this more clearly illustrated than in the contrast between its two major cities – Kyiv and Kharkiv in the east and Lviv in the west.

The full-scale invasion has shifted the population and production in Ukraine to the safer west, writes the British business publication The Economist. For now Kharkiv is suffering steady losses, Lviv despite the war, benefits from the influx of people, money, and businesses.

The future of Ukraine's largest cities depends on how safe they are and how far they are from Russia and the occupation. LIGA.net summarizes the article.