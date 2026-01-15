The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has awarded suspicion leader of the Batkivshchyna faction Yulia Tymoshenko in the proposal to provide unlawful benefits mPs of Ukraine. The diagram on the tapes released by NABU describes how the voting for the appointment of new and old ministers of defense and energy unfolded. Although Tymoshenko herself calls this suspicion political persecution.

LIGA.net talked to MPs of different convocations to add more context to this story, because the practice of paying MPs extra is far from new. And, ironically, it was Tymoshenko herself who introduced it in the parliament.