The Security Service of Ukraine massively attacked Russian airfields with drones launched from trucks.

The special operation "Web", as a result of which the Security Service attacked 41 Russian strategic aircraft, was prepared for more than a year and a half. The implementation of the plan of the operation was ensured by the head of the SBU , Vasyl Maliuk , and it was coordinated by President Volodymyr Zelensky .

"Even if the damage figures are at least partially confirmed, Russia has never suffered such losses in its entire existence," aviation expert and leading researcher at the National Academy of Sciences Valeriy Romanenko tells LIGA.net .

This operation – extremely complex in terms of organization and logistics – would have been impossible without an agent network on the territory of Russia, Viktor Yagun, a reserve major general of the SBU, tells LIGA.net .

How Maliuk's "Spiderweb" will affect the future fate of Russian aviation, the shelling of Ukraine, and make life easier for Europe – briefly.