After meetings the president of the United States Donald Trump with a Russian dictator in Alaska, Europe is talking about supporting Ukraine in a new way.

Now it is not only about the current military support, but also about creation a reliable architecture that will make it impossible to repeat Russian aggression in the future.

"Boots on the ground is the only guarantee that will work. It will clearly show that any attack on Ukraine is an attack on the citizens of the countries involved," says LIGA.net serhiy Lagodynsky, Member of the European Parliament from the German Union 90/Greens party.

To realize this guarantee, Ukraine does not necessarily need full membership in NATO. There are alternative and intermediate solutions that can also be effective, the interlocutors are convinced LIGA.net.

From this text you will learn:

how EU Article 42.7 can become an alternative to NATO Article 5;

whether Western allies are ready to deploy troops on the territory of Ukraine and with what mandate;

what the "porcupine strategy" is and how it can protect Ukrainian skies.