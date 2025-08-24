Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day for the fourth time in the face of a full-scale invasion. For the fourth year, Ukraine's Western partners have been watching the largest war for independence in Europe since World War II.

They support Ukraine in different ways. They perceive the Russian threat differently. But all of them are learning from the Ukrainian experience and drawing conclusions about how to strengthen their own countries.

The views of the Euro-Atlantic establishment are changing. To understand these changes, LIGA.net spoke with current EU ministers, members of the European Parliament, diplomats and former ambassadors.

We have compiled nine key lessons that Europe is learning from the war in Ukraine, which Ukrainians should not forget (because Ukrainians started learning them more than a decade ago).

Peace is not a given – it must be fought for

For decades after the Second World War, Europeans lived with a sense of stability, taking peace for granted, states LIGA.net chair of the European Parliament's Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Straka-Zimmermann:

"The most important lesson is that peace in Europe is not a given, it needs to be defended.

The Vice President of the European Parliament, Javi Lopez, agrees with her: peace in Europe can no longer be taken for granted.

The old attitude of permanent peace in Europe is no longer valid, confirms LIGA.net member of the European Parliament's Defense Committee Martins Stakis. Real peace requires daily efforts and commitment, echoes European MP Lucia Jar.

Russia's imperialism is a problem. And it will be for a long time

Putin's Russia was a "normative divergent" whose idea of international law and security order differed from the European one, says LIGA.net swedish diplomat, director of the Stockholm Center for East European Studies (SCEEUS) Fredrik Löydqvist. The world should have realized this in the early 2000s.

"Russia was still based on the Yalta system, which is about dividing the world into spheres of influence and deciding everything by military power," he explains. "For us, it was about common international institutions and norms.

The war in Ukraine is only a symptom of the problem. It is a manifestation of Russia's imperial ambitions. As the LIGA.net daniel Fried, former US Ambassador to Poland, the Russian war against Ukraine is the second war in Russia's attempt to restore its empire. The first was the war against Georgia in 2008.

"The problem is not Ukraine's desire to live freely, the problem is Russia's imperialism," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky is convinced.

He emphasizes LIGA.netthe Russian world ideology is deeply rooted in Russian society, and until this changes, Russia will remain a constant threat.

Latvian MEP Stakis agrees that "Russia's aggression is not only about Ukraine, it is part of a broader imperial project."

Politicians emphasize that the war in Ukraine is a direct threat to the fundamental principles of international law. "Borders should never be changed by military force, and nations should have the freedom to choose their alliances. If this principle collapses in Ukraine, it will collapse everywhere," emphasizes Lipavsky.

Therefore, supporting Ukraine is "drawing a clear line against imperial revisionism," agrees the Vice President of the European Parliament. Protecting Ukraine's borders is about protecting the whole of Europe, echoes former Ambassador Fried, who says that if Russia succeeds, it will continue its offensive against Moldova and the Baltic states.

"The existential question today is whether Russia will be allowed to enjoy the fruits of its aggression," Löydqvist concludes. "If the Kremlin concludes that this largest and most brutal military aggression since World War II, combined with nuclear blackmail, is a successful means to achieve its political goals, it will not stop at Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine is only the first symptom

European politicians see Russian aggression not just as an attack on Ukraine, but as a symptom of global turbulence.

Strach-Zimmermann is confident:

The war in Ukraine is a symptom of a world where authoritarian states are testing the resilience of democracies.

If Putin succeeds, it will send a signal to other aggressors, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where China is threatening Taiwan.

Lipavsky notes that "Russia's aggression has emboldened other authoritarian leaders to test the limits of international law."

"Today's Russian aggression against Ukraine is only a demonstration of a new bloc of authoritarian, anti-Western-oriented countries," says LIGA.net "This bloc – Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and less prominent players – is interested in changing the global balance, and its policy is long-term.

That is why it is painful to see the erosion of transatlantic ties highlighted by the war in Ukraine, Löydqvist adds.

"It's bad for everyone: for the United States, for Europe, for Ukraine," he states. "The extent to which Russian narratives and Russian propaganda have penetrated Washington's political discussions is the biggest surprise. To hear the representatives of the country that was the leader of the post-war NATO coalition repeat Russian narratives... It is unexpected how quickly such changes can occur."

Protecting Europe is Europe's responsibility

For decades, Europe has relied on the United States to bear the brunt of its security, emphasizes Straka-Zimmerman. "But Ukraine has shown us that Europe has to take responsibility for its own defense," she immediately adds.

Javi Lopez calls for "true strategic autonomy – in defense, energy, technology and diplomacy" so that Europe can act on its own terms.

"Supporting Ukraine is about drawing a clear line against imperial revisionism: if it succeeds there, it will threaten other vulnerable parts of our continent," he says.

Europeans must create a defense capability that will have a deterrent effect, he adds LIGA.net CEO of Rasmussen Global Fabrice Potier:

"Europe's defense must be able to really defend Europe – including Ukraine – and put Putin in a 'steel box'. Build a sufficiently strong defense wall, starting with Ukraine, but also in the Baltic and Arctic. Maintain sanctions against Russia to increase combat readiness, drones, diplomatic strikes, and artillery."

The German Foreign Office clarifies LIGA.netthe German government has stated that "in light of the profound security threats and challenges posed by Russia and its aggressive war," Germany is currently modernizing its armed forces. Deterrence and defense are becoming key elements of the country's strategy.

Austrevicius also emphasizes that "democratic states must take the necessary measures to protect themselves and provide assistance to their closest partner countries."

Appeasement does not work

Naive attempts at "appeasement" never work. European politicians and MEPs are unanimous: delayed and indecisive reactions only embolden aggressors. "Appeasement will never stop an aggressor; only strength and unity can do that," says Straka-Zimmermann.

Lucia Jar agrees, emphasizing that "unity, speed and decisiveness in decision-making are critical."

According to Javi Lopez, "Europe's greatest strength lies in unity: when we act together, we can deter aggression and shape our future."

Austrevicius adds that "military aggression should be met with a decisive and timely response," and "dialogue has only a limited impact on changing the aggressor's behavior."

Supporting Ukraine is protecting Europe

This is perhaps one of the most important lessons for European citizens. As Strach-Zimmermann explains, "supporting Ukraine is not charity, it is enlightened self-interest."

If Putin succeeds, our own peace, prosperity, and way of life will be at risk," she says.

The Czech minister is convinced that "protecting Ukraine today means protecting our own freedom tomorrow." The Vice-President of the European Parliament also emphasizes that "supporting Ukraine is not just about solidarity with our neighbor, it is about protecting our own security and freedoms."

MEP Stakis adds that "securing a just peace in Ukraine is vital, but it will not automatically make Europe safer," as Russian aggression is part of a larger project.

European citizens may not be interested in Russian aggression," says Fried, "but Russian aggression is interested in them.

And these threats, as Stakis emphasizes, will not disappear on their own; they must be countered by force.

Investing in security is a necessity, not an option

Ukraine has proven that defense, energy security and supply chain resilience are integral parts of sovereignty. According to MEP Lucia Jar, "investing in defense capabilities, energy security and sustainable supply chains is not an option, but a necessity."

The German Foreign Ministry confirms this opinion. Therefore, Germany is investing heavily in the modernization of its armed forces.

Stakis calls for "not treating defense spending as a short-term emergency" and "strengthening our own defense capabilities and rebuilding our military-industrial base." His Lithuanian counterpart, Austrevicius, also believes that "there is no guaranteed guarantee of lasting peace without a proper defense policy."

Creativity, diversity and unity are must-haves

Ukraine's agility in developing technology and flexibility on the battlefield is something that Europe needs to learn from at various levels, Löydqvist said.

"You are developing new weapons systems. At the moment, it's mostly a drone war. This may change. We are already seeing that each generation of drones lasts for three to four months, then countermeasures appear and everything changes," he reminds us. "This speed and agility in development, the development of your military production capacities and the adaptation of the experience you gain on the battlefield is a lesson for us."

Ukraine is proving that the more diverse the army is, the more effective it is on the battlefield, he adds LIGA.net lieutenant General Jacques Paul-Robert Prevost, Head of the Professional Conduct and Culture Division of the Canadian Forces.

"You get a diversity of views on how to win this war, and by having an inclusive force, you get a monolithic force that is working toward a goal," he says.

Western politicians also emphasize the importance of social resilience demonstrated by Ukraine. "Sweden has not been at war for over 200 years. Morale and awareness of what you are fighting for are not something we have practical experience in," admits Löydqvist, "but now we are beginning to realize their importance.

It will not be possible to return to the world before 2022. Nostalgia kills

The war in Ukraine is evidence of a profound transformation of the international order that has existed since 1945.

Its old pillars are crumbling, great power rivalries are intensifying, and the use of brute force has returned to the world stage," Javi Lopez describes.

Europe must become bigger, stronger, and more united, explains LIGA.net pekka Tovere, former head of Finland's military intelligence and currently a member of the European Parliament. "To survive in this global competition of great powers that will last for decades, we need Ukraine to be part of Europe, to defend Europe and to invest in its economy," he says.

Lucia Jar adds that "we have entered a much more turbulent era in which geopolitical tensions are rising rapidly," and the war in Ukraine is only its first, but extremely important, sign.

In Europe, there is an illusory hope that somehow we can return to the world as it was before February 2022, says Löydqvist. But this nostalgia is a trap.

"It will never be like this again. We can only shape the future," he concludes. "In Stockholm, I don't hear air raids. I do not hear the sound of ballistic missiles falling to the ground. In Kyiv, I do. This sound is a real wake-up call. The consequences of Russia's success in the war against Ukraine will be devastating for the whole of Europe."