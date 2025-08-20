Political scandal continues for third day in Poland: absence of representative Poland at the meeting of presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump in the White House caused a wave of political controversy.

The government and the opposition blame each other for the diplomatic failure. The Polish president once even tried to shift the blame to Ukraine, but quickly changed his mind.

LIGA.net was investigating whether an internal diplomatic scandal could undermine Polish-Ukrainian relations and Warsaw's assistance to Kyiv.

From this text you will learn:

why Poland was outraged by the absence of Nawrocki at the meeting between Trump and Zelensky;

how is Navrotsky still going to visit Trump and what is Zelensky doing here?

Will the internal conflict in Poland affect relations and support for Ukraine?