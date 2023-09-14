Poland is number one target as Russia seeks to disrupt arms supplies to Ukraine

The Polish internal security agency has exposed the largest network of Russian agents in the country's history. The saboteurs were planning to disrupt the supply of military aid to Ukraine and deteriorate relations between Kyiv and Warsaw.

Ukraine was involved in the operation, the security service, or SBU, told LIGA.net.

Poland is the number one target for Russian intelligence, Grzegorz Kuczynski, director of the Eurasian programme at the Warsaw Institute, a think tank, says.

LIGA.net found out how Russia is trying to disrupt the supply of military aid to Ukraine and why it has focused their efforts on Poland.

In late August, Polish media reported the details of how the largest network of Russian agents in Polish history had been uncovered. Russia recruited mostly young people, in their 20s, through ads on Russian-language Telegram channels looking for work or housing.

Gazeta Polska, a Polish newspaper, reported that from March to July, 15 people were detained and charged with spying for Russian military intelligence, or GRU. They face up to 10 years in prison.

The agents carried out tasks for the promise of quick money. At first, those seemed completely innocent, like posting leaflets or drawing graffiti. Then came more serious ones—reporting about railway stations, airfields, and seaports in Poland.

The network of agents in Poland was discovered by accident, when a passerby noticed a camera lens on one of the strategically important routes for the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

The device was seized and the rest of the network was found.

The Polish intelligence services planned to monitor the pro-Russian agents in order to identify their supervisors in GRU, but when the risk of sabotage became more real, those involved were detained immediately.

The investigation is now focused on identifying the Russian operatives who oversaw the network of agents.

Neither the Ukrainian nor Polish intelligence services can disclose any further details, the SBU told LIGA.net.

Most of the exposed agents were Ukrainian citizens, The Washington Post reported, the others being Belarusians and Russians. According to Polish intelligence, not all of them were acting on their beliefs—most simply wanted to make money.

The use of young people by Russians is understandable, Ivan Stupak, a military expert and former SBU officer, told LIGA.net.

"Young people are less suspicious, do not ask unnecessary questions, and are unlikely to refuse quick money for seemingly safe actions, such as graffiti or handing out leaflets," Mr Stupak says. "The task performers may not even know that they are working for the special services."

In addition, Russian security services have seized many Ukrainian passports in the occupied territories and could have distributed those to their agents—who could have gone to Europe as refugees.

"Of course, some of them knew what they were doing. They would shoot videos, install cameras along the railway tracks, rent a hotel room near key routes to collect and record data on the movement of convoys escorted by police towards the Ukrainian border," Mr Stupak explains. "Then they would give their agents in Ukraine the task of calculating the routes of these convoys."

The information about logistics hubs in Ukraine is extremely valuable to the Russians, and they spare no expense in obtaining it, the expert says.

Former Polish Army Commander General Waldemar Skrzyczak believes there are at least a dozen similar networks of Russian agents in the country.

POLAND IS NUMBER ONE TARGET

Russia’s activities in Poland also seek to drive a wedge between Kyiv and Warsaw, Ivan Stupak says.

"Russian intelligence services can work in different directions, such as economic, political, religious, and ethnic, to divide society and turn it against supporting Ukraine," he explains.

Not only are they able to do so—this is already the case, believes Andrii Deshchytsia, Ukraine’s former ambassador to Poland.

"Since 2014, Russia has been doing its best to create tension between Ukraine and Poland. In particular, by speculating on history. This should be taken into account and acted upon proactively," he tells LIGA.net.

Grzegorz Kuczynski, director of the Eurasian programme at the Warsaw Institute, a think tank, says Poland is a key country in terms of delivering military assistance to Ukraine.

"From the outset of the [full-scale] war, it has been clear that this would make Poland the number one target for Russian intelligence," Mr Kuczynski tells LIGA.net, adding this was made even more likely given the anti-Russian policy that Warsaw was pursuing long before the invasion of Ukraine.

"Most weapons from the West go to Ukraine through Poland. Most meetings of Ukrainian politicians and generals with Western allies take place in Poland. This makes Poland the main target of Russian intelligence today," the expert says.

He finds it obvious that Russian intelligence would use Belarusian and Ukrainian migrants.

"Polish counterintelligence is doing a good job of dealing with this threat. There have been no serious sabotages."

This is all the more important as some Russian agents eventually enter Poland from other EU countries on Schengen visas, Mr Kuczynski adds.

SABOTAGE IS NOT THE ONLY THREAT

Disrupting the supply of military aid to Ukraine remains the main task of Russian agents at various levels, Oleksandr Danyliuk, a corresponding member of the Royal United Services Institute for Defence Studies (RUSI), a UK-based think-tank, who co-authored a study on the activities of Russian special services, tells LIGA.net.

Vladyslav Selezniov, a colonel in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and former spokesman for the General Staff, believes Russia wants to deprive Ukraine of its combat potential.

"The enemy is suffering significant losses and is beginning to focus on methodically destroying Ukraine's combat potential in various ways, including strikes on military depots and key railways and highways, as well as the activity of Russian special services on the territory of our partners," Mr Selezniov tells LIGA.net.

Mr Danyliuk is convinced that the Russians are unlikely to succeed in scaling up sabotage or diversions in Poland or other European countries—in particular thanks to the vigilance of the security services.

"It is unlikely that any large groups will act to derail Bradley or Challenger trains heading to Ukraine every day. Even the hypothetical scale of such sabotage actions will not lead to Ukraine being deprived of aid," he says.

"Therefore, the main efforts of the Russian special services will be implemented in other dimensions."

Those include political influence campaigns, seeking to reduce the amount and military aid to Ukraine, as well as influence operations targeting civil society organisations and trade unions.

Inherited from the Soviet Union, Russian intelligence services have well-developed agent positions in trade union organisations around the world and can still exert influence through them, the RUSI analyst says.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russians have been trying to incite strikes and protests in different countries through those organisations.

For instance, they were involved in the strike of port workers in Italy who tried to block the shipment of aid to Ukraine, and sought to change the agenda of the winter protests in the UK to include demands of aid cuts for Ukraine.

"Another example is the current strikes at the factory in North Ayrshire, in Scotland, where Storm Shadow missiles are produced. The workers had to strike because of bad working conditions," says Mr Danyliuk.

"At the moment, they are not causing problems with the supply of missiles to Ukraine. But this may change. So we have to closely monitor the developments."

