White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles gave Vanity Fair a series of scandalous interviews, to which the president was forced to react personally Donald Trump. The stories lift the veil on the inner workings of Trump's team, where personal characters, ambitions, and conflicts shape policy more than official decisions.

Why Trump, according to her, is a person with an "alcoholic character," Musk is "on" ketamine, and the behind-the-scenes behavior Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his entourage looks rude?