on January 7, Lviv faced an unprecedented situation: some hospitals and all public electric transport in the city were cut off from electricity. The reason for this was the government's change of approach to determining the criticality of power supply facilities.

Mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi demands an investigation and shifts the responsibility to the Lviv Regional Military Administration. The LMA assures us that there are no violations on their part, the city has done a poor job. As a correspondent LIGA.net became a mediator in this dispute and whether similar outages could happen in other cities – in short.