The rumors that Kyiv is only a few shelling rounds away from a blackout are spreading more and more confidently. Given the level of fragility that exists in the power system, it is not really a difficult task for Kyiv to create even more problems with shelling today. However, how big will these problems be and how quickly can they be fixed and the situation stabilized?

To understand this, LIGA.net talked to the energy sector and the Kyiv City State Administration. They modelled possible scenarios for Kyiv after the next shelling, estimated the time needed for the situation to stabilise, and explained how this could affect the whole of Ukraine.