President Donald Trump will hold a large military parade with soldiers and equipment on his 79th birthday, June 14. Officially, it is in honor of the 250th anniversary of the US Army. However, in reality, this is the embodiment of his "childhood fantasies", write influential American publications: white gloves, ceremonial uniforms and the ostentatious grandeur of parades.

The pompous celebration with the participation of the military in Washington will take place against the backdrop of the Marines' brutal suppression of riots against anti-immigration raids on the other side of the country – in Los Angeles. And this contrast is not a coincidence.

