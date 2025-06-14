Digest
Tanks, protests and childhood dreams. Why Trump needs a military parade to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Army
President Donald Trump will hold a large military parade with soldiers and equipment on his 79th birthday, June 14. Officially, it is in honor of the 250th anniversary of the US Army. However, in reality, this is the embodiment of his "childhood fantasies", write influential American publications: white gloves, ceremonial uniforms and the ostentatious grandeur of parades.
The pompous celebration with the participation of the military in Washington will take place against the backdrop of the Marines' brutal suppression of riots against anti-immigration raids on the other side of the country – in Los Angeles. And this contrast is not a coincidence.
From this text you will learn:
- Why Trump's parade seems surreal to many Americans;
- How did parades become part of Trump's childhood traumas and fantasies?
- Who is stopping Trump from cosplaying the USSR and North Korea?
