Today, on November 23, in Geneva negotiations between Ukraine, the United States and europeans in relation to peaceful plan Donald Trumpwhich looks like an ultimatum. The United States has given Ukraine until Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 27. Otherwise, they threaten to stop providing intelligence and selling weapons.

A number of US senators say that the agreement was written in Moscow. LIGA.net re-read NBC, The Washington Post, Politico, The Financial Times, Bloomberg, The Economist and drew four conclusions: how this threatens Ukraine and whether capitulation can be avoided.