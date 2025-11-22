"The situation is not very controlled, and the United States is putting pressure on Zelensky," says LIGA.net an interlocutor in the government who is aware of the president's new "peace plan" Donald Trump for Ukraine. Despite the fact that the authenticity of the 28 points of the plan has not been officially confirmed, he states that this is the plan that is currently being discussed.

These points were developed by two special envoys of the United States and Russia – Steve Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev. The latter is already trying to present the plan as his personal victory everywhere. Europe, if we put aside the language of diplomacy, is in shock. Will Ukraine be able to get out of the situation without losses?