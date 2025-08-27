On August 27, the government released resolutionwhich allows men aged 18-22 to travel abroad. As early as August 28, this rule will come into effect, and this category of the population will be able to leave Ukraine. The idea belongs to President To Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The President discussed this issue with the Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenkowe had a discussion with the military command. We also analyzed the situation with education. As there are fewer boys in high school, the number of applicants is decreasing," explains LIGA.net "Due to parents' fears that the mobilization age might be lowered, we decided to send a clear signal: this is not the case.

Whether this will lead to an outflow of men abroad or, on the contrary, bring back young people is not clear.