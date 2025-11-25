Ukraine is at the center of a tough diplomatic game between the USA, Europe and Russia, where the new peace plan is controversial.

Peaceful strategy Donald Trump this time will most likely fail. If this round of peacemaking proves unsuccessful, the next one may go better – if Ukraine and its partners prepare. Putin is confident that Russia is on the path to victory. But his position is weaker than it seems.

LIGA.net I reread Politico, Bloomberg, The Financial Times, NBC and drew five conclusions from the latest round of negotiations.