Without Ukraine, the WPP will not work properly, the president warned the "peaceful" negotiating group Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is how he reacted to the loud statement by the US President's special envoy Keith Kellogg: "We are at the last 10 meters before the end of the war with Russia. Key issues – ZNPP and Donbas".

The Zaporizhzhia NPP and its satellite city of Enerhodar were occupied in the first days of the great invasion. Over the years, Russia has turned Europe's largest nuclear power plant into a huge military base that has already experienced complete blackouts more than 10 times. The interview with the mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, explains how dangerous the situation is.