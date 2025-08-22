"I submitted a request for transfer. They transferred me, but to a different position," he says. LIGA.net Serhiy, a serviceman of the Armed Forces.

He has been fighting in the hottest spots of the front since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Six months ago, Serhiy submitted a request for transfer through Army+ – he is being called to another unit, and things haven't worked out with the command in the unit where he is currently serving. However, the soldier's initiative "stalled" just when his immediate supervisor was supposed to approve the document.

Thousands want to transfer to another unit. According to official statistics, as of May, over 100,000 servicemen have already submitted requests to change their place of service through the portal. Some requests have been granted – at least 32,000 soldiers have already been transferred or are in the process of being transferred. But tens of thousands remain in limbo, often without any explanation of the reasons.

LIGA.net I interviewed military personnel, lawyers, and representatives of the Ministry of Defense to understand the reasons why military personnel cannot be transferred.

From this text you will learn:

Why transferring to Army+ doesn't always work and how to "work around this problem";

What are the main reasons for blocking a transfer to another military unit?

Which option for transferring to another department is the worst.