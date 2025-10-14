October 14, the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed: Mayor of Odesa Gennadiy Trukhanov deprived of Ukrainian citizenship. Deprivation of citizenship means that he can no longer hold the position of mayor.

"I see some people in the city today popping champagne in the literal sense," says LIGA.net valeriy Bolgan, editor-in-chief of the Odesa-based independent media outlet Intent, said, "I didn't even think that so many people hated him."

However, the legality of this decision and its motives are questionable. Moreover, the removal of the mayor of Odesa right now does not mean that the city's governance will improve.

You will learn from this text:

why the SBU only now noticed Trukhanov's Russian citizenship;

behind this decision;

what does Chernihiv have to do with it and whether Odesa will be under military administration.