"Ukrainians in Poland are sometimes called upon to return home, sometimes in an offensive manner. There are cases of insults when they hear Ukrainian on the street or in transport. Sometimes tires are punctured in cars with Ukrainian license plates – this happened to my colleague, she wrote a statement to the police. She was told that this is not the first time in Warsaw," she says LIGA.net about the life of Ukrainians in Poland, the communications coordinator of the Ukrainian House in Warsaw, Valeria Shakhunova.

It is no longer "unfashionable" in Poland to express aggression against Ukrainians, confirms LIGA.net Olga Popovych, a researcher of Polish-Ukrainian relations. If a few years ago in liberal Warsaw people would stand up for themselves if someone in transport scolded you because of your nationality, now it's more like the opposite.

From this text you will learn:

What cases of xenophobia do Ukrainians in Poland suffer from?

why Polish politicians "play" on anti-Ukrainian topics;

what sociology says about the attitude of Poles towards Ukrainians.