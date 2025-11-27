The Russian dictator Vladimir Putin plans to raise the topic of preparations for nuclear tests in talks with the United States, saying that Russia does not want to "find itself in a situation where the United States tests it, and we will be preparing for another year and a half."

Almost synchronized statements by Putin and the US President Donald Trump on preparing for new nuclear tests can start the processwhich will be extremely difficult to predict and control. The world community knows almost everything about the first tests in 1945. But the latest atomic explosions remain a topic that is dangerous to know about, and even more so to talk about in public.