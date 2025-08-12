"Volodymyr Zelenskyy and currently retains a fairly high chance of being elected president if he decides to run again," says LIGA.net Anton Grushetskyi, director of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Despite the fluctuations, Zelenskyy maintains relatively stable positions compared to leaders of other democratic countries. Despite the scandals.

As for his prospects of being re-elected for a second term, they will depend on two key factors: the dynamics on the front and the ability to be an effective manager in domestic policy. However, even here, not everything is straightforward.

From this text you will learn:

why Zelenskyy's approval rating isn't steadily declining;

Did the law on the NABU lead to the irreversible desacralization of power?

how the appearance of another potentially strong candidate (for example, Valeriy Zaluzhny) will affect the president's electoral prospects.