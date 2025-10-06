Pavlo Klimkin has made history speak differently. In the premiere episode of the new format "Klimkin Asks", historian Serhiy Plohyi and the host analyze why the Russian Empire survived, what its weaknesses were, and how the Pereyaslav Agreement shaped the face of both nations.

This is not a conversation about dates – it is a conversation about the causal lines that define who we are today and where we can go tomorrow.

The issue contains important questions and unexpected parallels:

was independence in 1991 an accident;

could the Hetmanate have avoided Pereyaslav;

how the Golden Horde and the slavery system influenced the Russian political model;

what Magdeburg law and local self-government meant for Ukraine;

how empires work and succeed.

This is not a classic interview. "Klimkin Asks" is an intellectual experiment in which Pavlo Klimkin goes beyond the role of an expert diplomat and initiates a conversation. He asks questions in such a way as to make the interlocutor think in terms of decades and centuries.

