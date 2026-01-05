Analysis
Without the Malyuk. What does the change of the SBU head mean and what to expect from Khmara?
Yevheniia Mazur
Special correspondent, LIGA.net
Mariam Ohannysian
Special correspondent, LIGA.net
Vasyl Malyuk is no longer the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a new interim head of the Security Service of Ukraine. For this purpose, the president actually changed the procedure for appointing the acting head of the SBU.
Does this change weaken the special service or, on the contrary, open up new prospects? To find out, we spoke to MPs and representatives of the Security Service.
