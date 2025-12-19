At the Zhovten sanatorium in Koncha Zaspa, which in early December there was a clash between the servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will establish a rehabilitation center for those released from Russian captivity.

In the Land Forces LIGA.net this decision is called questionable. Not only from a legal point of view, but also from a practical one: the clash "highlighted" the place where the military were based, and after the first news about it, three Russian "chessmen" tried to hit the sanatorium. What were the DIU and the Armed Forces fighting for? We explain and show you.