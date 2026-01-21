Just a 20-minute walk from the European Commission, the Russian House in Brussels operates as a rare enclave where EU sanctions appear not to apply. The center accepts only cash, issues Russian state diplomas and organizes trips for European children to Russian-occupied Crimea. Ukrainian intelligence sources cited by LIGA.net say the venue also serves as a recruitment ground for Russian special services, helping Moscow preserve its influence inside the European Union.

How this alleged Russian spy hub functions – and what lies behind its seemingly harmless evenings of Russian literature in the heart of Europe – in an exclusive LIGA.net investigation.