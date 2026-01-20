Analysis
Trump is provoking a major trade war with Europe. What are the risks for the US, the EU, and support for Ukraine
Ihor Tymots
correspondent of LIGA.net
Threats Donald Trump enter duties and force Denmark to sell Greenland The deepest crisis in US-EU relations is unfolding. For the first time, Europe is considering a "tariff bazooka" – a tool that could severely impact America's tech giants.
LIGA.net reread CNN, BBC, The Financial Times, The Economist, interviewed experts and figured out where the "trade war" between allies is leading.
