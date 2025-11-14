"We officially assuredthat no suspicions were brought against the head of the SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko will not be handed over. But we know that such a scenario is quite possible. Especially now that we have made the Mindich tapes public and exposed officials," says LIGA.net a high-ranking interlocutor at the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Over the past month, the media has been spreading information that Klymenko may indeed be served with a notice of suspicion in a case involving former MP from the banned OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko.

The intentions have not disappeared, said Vitaliy Shabunin, chairman of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Center. The basic scenario is to dismiss Klymenko and appoint his deputy, Andriy Sinyuk, as acting director: "After that, the cases Chernysheva and Mindicha they will actually "bury" them. This is a typical scheme of the Bank to destroy unwanted proceedings." We are talking about those proceedings that affect the rating Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

LIGA.net talked to several high-ranking sources in law enforcement agencies to find out whether such a scenario is really possible and how it threatens society.