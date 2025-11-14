Yura Yenakievsky and Ukrzaliznytsia. How the government can remove Klymenko and bury the Mindich case
"We officially assuredthat no suspicions were brought against the head of the SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko will not be handed over. But we know that such a scenario is quite possible. Especially now that we have made the Mindich tapes public and exposed officials," says LIGA.net a high-ranking interlocutor at the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.
Over the past month, the media has been spreading information that Klymenko may indeed be served with a notice of suspicion in a case involving former MP from the banned OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko.
The intentions have not disappeared, said Vitaliy Shabunin, chairman of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Center. The basic scenario is to dismiss Klymenko and appoint his deputy, Andriy Sinyuk, as acting director: "After that, the cases Chernysheva and Mindicha they will actually "bury" them. This is a typical scheme of the Bank to destroy unwanted proceedings." We are talking about those proceedings that affect the rating Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
LIGA.net talked to several high-ranking sources in law enforcement agencies to find out whether such a scenario is really possible and how it threatens society.
