"Each of us is a president. Not the 73% who voted for me, but all 100% of Ukrainians. This is not mine, this is our joint victory. And this is our joint chance."

This is what Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 20, 2019, the day he became the sixth president of independent Ukraine. His supporters and comedy colleagues were waiting for him on the square in front of the Verkhovna Rada. Those who followed that day probably still remember how he "jumped" and kissed Yevhen Koshevy's head.

Zelensky went to the inauguration as a successful comedian who had reached incredible political heights – and became the owner of the main office in the Office of the President (OP). He promised a new policy – without cynicism and backrooms. And he spoke in simple words. About the peace that everyone wants. About the fact that we need to talk to Putin, because it is impossible to end the war without dialogue. That he will do everything so that "Ukrainians no longer cry."

"I am definitely not afraid to make difficult decisions, I am ready to lose my ratings , and if necessary, I am ready to lose my position without hesitation, just so that peace comes. Without losing our territories," Zelensky said during the inauguration.

But six years have passed. Ukraine has been in a major war for the third year. The president has dismissed part of his entourage, who went with him to the elections, and some have been accused of corruption. Diplomacy has turned into a front. And even Zelensky's intonations have changed.

We compared Zelensky's statements six years ago with what he says now. On the issues of war, Putin, corruption, the environment, and international support.