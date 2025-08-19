On August 18, the second meeting of the US President took place Donald Trump with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, DC.

This time, despite the general caution, there were no scandals in the Oval Office.

"Zelensky clearly prepared and learned lessons from his interaction with Trump – he praised him, thanked him, wore almost a suit and dodged difficult provocative questions. This time he played it calmly and well," says LIGA.net Jacob Funk Kirkegaard is a senior fellow at Bruegel and a non-resident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE).

The meeting went well and helped to level the playing field after Trump's meeting with the Russian dictator in Alaska, confirms LIGA.net yana Kobzova, Senior Research Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

But it did not shed any more light on what a potential peace treaty might look like.

You will learn from this text:

Why everyone calls the Zelensky-Trump meeting progress (and not just because of the lack of quarrels);

What security guarantees are offered to Ukraine instead of NATO membership;

How the ceasefire became a point of tension;

Is it possible to reach a common denominator on the issue of territory exchange?