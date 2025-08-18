Today, August 18, there will be a meeting of presidents in Washington Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald TrumpThey will later be joined by the head of the European Commission. Ursula von der Leyen, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Italy Georgia Maloney, President of Finland Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

LIGA.net reread Bloomberg, The Financial Times, CNN, The Times, Reuters, The Economist and recounts three key points that are worth paying attention to before the meeting.

From this text you will learn:

what trap is Trump preparing for Zelensky;

why European leaders accompany Zelensky;

why Kyiv cannot agree to withdraw from Donbas, and how Trump can respond.