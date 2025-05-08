"We are in a situation where 500 million Europeans are asking 300 million Americans to help protect us from 140 million Russians," says LIGA.net Lieutenant General of the Estonian Armed Forces Rigo Terras. This phrase actually belongs to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Terras wonders: "How did this happen? We have all the potential.".

If the European Union wants to be taken seriously by the United States and Russia, it will have to change its policy style, he continues. But the White paper and €800 billion are not enough to rearm Europe – difficult issues will have to be addressed. Almost 80% of military equipment is purchased outside the EU.

What exactly are the EU changes, how to minimize the consequences of Trump's new policy towards Europe, whether Ukrainians should expect Western peacekeepers on their territory – former Commander-in-Chief of the Estonian Defense Forces (2011-2018), now MEP Rigo Terras told in a blitz interview LIGA.net.