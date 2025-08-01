"If the level of compliance with the price cap is 25%, Russia will lose $5 billion by the end of the year. If we manage to raise the price cap, for example, to 50%, Russia's losses will be about $13-15 billion," says LIGA.net Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy.

the 18th package of sanctions According to him, the EU vs. Russia was one of the three best during the full-scale invasion. 40% of its content is Ukraine's proposal. But not everything was included in the document. For example, Kyiv proposed to add more Russian banks and (by name) captains of the shadow fleet: for them, this would mean a break with the civilized world, "they will be able to work only for one of three countries – Russia, Iran or China." So far, they are expected to be included in the 19th package.

Will it be possible to finally cut off Western components for Russian missiles and drones? Or should we expect crippling sanctions from the Americans? And when will the Russians feel the impact of these restrictions? About LIGA.net vlasiuk asked.