Russia's military appetite cannot be stopped by negotiations. And the biggest mystery this year is what the administration of President Donald Trump will do when it realizes this, says LIGA.net Laurinas Kasciunas, the defense minister in the previous Lithuanian government. Now he is the deputy chairman of the Lithuanian Seimas Defense Committee.

Therefore, the main thing for Ukraine is to accelerate its own defense industry and be ready to fight for a long time, the politician believes: "And when the Ukrainian defense industry integrates into the European industry, it will allow you to use Europe's money.".

What is the easiest way to unite the defense sectors, will Hungary become an obstacle to Ukraine's ambitions in the EU, and what is the biggest problem of the European defense industry – in an interview with former Minister Laurinas Kasciunas for LIGA.net – in a minute.